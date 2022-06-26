LinkEye Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (LET)

LinkEye (LET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $35,932.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LinkEye has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

