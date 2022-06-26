Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN stock opened at $303.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

