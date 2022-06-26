Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $99.00.

LNC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

LNC stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $77.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.91.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 84,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,015,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

