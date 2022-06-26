Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National comprises about 0.9% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 299,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 95.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 528,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,337,000 after purchasing an additional 258,486 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $248,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $14,986,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $10,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $48.98 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

