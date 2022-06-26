Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Senior Officer Sells C$32,474.00 in Stock

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total transaction of C$32,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$361,630.46.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock traded up C$1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$32.82. 1,528,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.30. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$165.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of C$4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.41.

Several brokerages have commented on LSPD. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$50.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$71.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.16.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

