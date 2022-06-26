Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2027 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEVI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,088.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,948 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 129,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,504 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,868 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

