Lamden (TAU) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $27,869.00

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $27,869.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars.

