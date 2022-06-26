Laidlaw Lowers F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) to Hold

Laidlaw cut shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSTX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair cut F-star Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut F-star Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

F-star Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FSTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 145.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 356,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

