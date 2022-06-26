Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Price Up 17.5% This Week

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market cap of $260.58 million and $39.25 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00006910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,200.55 or 0.99966289 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

