KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised KONE Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($60.00) to €53.00 ($55.79) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KONE Oyj from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on KONE Oyj from €76.00 ($80.00) to €60.00 ($63.16) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Danske upgraded KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.60.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 1 EPS for the current year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

