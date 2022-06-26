Kleros Hits Market Capitalization of $18.56 Million (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. Kleros has a total market cap of $18.56 million and $588,349.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,289,356 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.