Kleros Hits Market Cap of $18.89 Million (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $18.89 million and $625,424.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.



Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,289,356 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

