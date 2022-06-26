Kineko Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a market cap of $402,551.11 and approximately $9,757.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kineko alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00143767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00070259 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014388 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.