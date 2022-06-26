Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Compass Point

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Compass Point from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.66.

KIM opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

