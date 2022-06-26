KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 798 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.33. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

