KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 322 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of AER stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

