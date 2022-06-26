KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 11,697 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,697 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPHY. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 558.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Shares of JPHY opened at $44.39 on Friday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43.

