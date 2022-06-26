KCS Wealth Advisory Has $375,000 Holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,785,000.

FLKR stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

