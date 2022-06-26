KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.59 Million Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,359 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

NYSE:UBS opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

