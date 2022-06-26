KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,551 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory owned about 0.15% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 203,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AIV opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

About Apartment Investment and Management (Get Rating)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

