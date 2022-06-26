KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in PayPal were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.47 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.