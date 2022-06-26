KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Baidu were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baidu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.25.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $151.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $209.17.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

