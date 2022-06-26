KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. State Street Corp grew its position in Anthem by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Anthem by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Anthem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,078,000 after buying an additional 65,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.05.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $469.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $492.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.53. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.