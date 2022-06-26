KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 1.5% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $97.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.34. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.62 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

