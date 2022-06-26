JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Trimmed by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 4.4% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.