JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 638,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 4.5% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $32,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30.

