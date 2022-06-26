JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 638,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 4.5% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $32,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.