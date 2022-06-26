JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Price Target to SEK 68

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 77 to SEK 68 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Danske downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.2045 per share. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

