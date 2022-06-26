JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €74.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($77.89) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($54.74) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($92.63) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of BAS opened at €42.22 ($44.44) on Wednesday. Basf has a 52-week low of €44.95 ($47.32) and a 52-week high of €69.52 ($73.18). The business’s fifty day moving average is €49.61 and its 200-day moving average is €56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

