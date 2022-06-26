Jonestrading Begins Coverage on Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. Rain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $99.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

