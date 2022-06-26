Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) CEO Purchases $19,500.00 in Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) CEO Brian R. Balbirnie acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 613,829 shares in the company, valued at $11,969,665.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of ISDR stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. Issuer Direct Co. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $89.54 million, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.78.
Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.
