Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) CEO Purchases $19,500.00 in Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) CEO Brian R. Balbirnie acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 613,829 shares in the company, valued at $11,969,665.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. Issuer Direct Co. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $89.54 million, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Issuer Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Issuer Direct by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Issuer Direct by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

