iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $25,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $94.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.03. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

