iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,745,000 after buying an additional 1,068,259 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,591,000 after buying an additional 115,215 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,945,000 after buying an additional 744,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 515,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,900,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 455,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,546,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS opened at $90.71 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.