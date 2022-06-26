iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

IVV opened at $392.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $405.43 and a 200 day moving average of $435.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

