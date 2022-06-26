iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is KCS Wealth Advisory’s Largest Position

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.8% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $392.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

