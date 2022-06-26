iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Lessened by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,081,000 after buying an additional 171,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after buying an additional 545,431 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,232,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,225,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,561,000 after buying an additional 834,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,067,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,082,000 after buying an additional 110,223 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $104.41 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.36 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

