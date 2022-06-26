iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $148.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

