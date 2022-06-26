iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $229.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

