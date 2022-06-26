iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock opened at $215.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.11. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.