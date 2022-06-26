iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,842 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $118.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

