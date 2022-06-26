iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after buying an additional 2,673,562 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after buying an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $63.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

