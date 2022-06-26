IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.25. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
About IRIDEX (Get Rating)
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
