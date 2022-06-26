IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.25. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.