Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,066,000 after buying an additional 1,415,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,659,000 after buying an additional 370,543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after buying an additional 326,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,805,000 after buying an additional 263,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $138.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.59.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

