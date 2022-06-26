Inverse Finance Trading Up 17.9% Over Last Week (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for $89.72 or 0.00421823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and $912,407.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Inverse Finance

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

