International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after buying an additional 951,417 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after buying an additional 924,180 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock opened at $142.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $147.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

