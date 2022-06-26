InsurAce (INSUR) 1-Day Volume Hits $691,413.00

InsurAce (INSUR) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $691,413.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00143762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

STATERA (STA) traded up 4,835,661.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.82 or 0.01551565 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00070516 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

