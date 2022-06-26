Insider Selling: PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Director Sells $668,662.02 in Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) Director John Stewart Scott sold 77,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $668,662.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,542,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,229.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a current ratio of 19.10. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $26.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 29,193,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,546,000 after buying an additional 11,071,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after purchasing an additional 168,485 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,392,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,570 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 1,628,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 428,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PCT. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

