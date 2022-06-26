Insider Selling: PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Director Sells $668,662.02 in Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) Director John Stewart Scott sold 77,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $668,662.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,542,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,229.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a current ratio of 19.10. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $26.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11.
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on PCT. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
