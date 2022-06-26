Insider Buying: Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Senior Officer Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mark Eburne acquired 5,000 shares of Uni-Select stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.54 per share, with a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,168.50.
Shares of UNS traded up C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$28.51. The stock had a trading volume of 94,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Uni-Select Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.56 and a 52-week high of C$33.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.69.
Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$518.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$500.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.9358024 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Uni-Select (Get Rating)
Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.
