Insider Buying: Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) Insider Purchases A$91,216.10 in Stock

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Rating) insider Matthew (Matt) Booker bought 49,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.85 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of A$91,216.10 ($63,344.51).

Matthew (Matt) Booker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Matthew (Matt) Booker 1,110 shares of Spheria Emerging Companies stock.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian small-cap securities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

