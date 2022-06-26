Impossible Finance (IF) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Impossible Finance (IF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $1,489.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00144633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00070286 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014449 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

