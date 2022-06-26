IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $204.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.84. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $193.34 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

